Today, Nicki Minaj hopped on social media to announce that her next album, Pink Friday 2, is coming soon. The album is set to be released on November 17, 2023. Pink Friday 2 will act as a follow-up to her iconic 2010 album, Pink Friday. Obviously, fans can’t wait to hear her next offering, and are sounding off on Twitter.

“Dear Barbz,” Nicki began her announcement, “I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out.” She went on to reveal that the album will be dropping later this year, and to share a sweet message thanking her fans for their support. “You. will. love. this. album,” she told them.

Barbz Can’t Wait To Hear The Follow-Up

Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date… pic.twitter.com/lX5iQXYAbG — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 29, 2023

Alongside the album announcement, Nicki also revealed that she’ll be embarking on a tour in support of the LP “around the first quarter of 2024.” She told fans to expect more information once the tour gets closer. She has yet to share the LP’s official cover art, however, she assures fans that it will be revealed at a later date. “Take your time and we will be here every step of this release,” one Barb wrote, “The excitement you just brought us, sincerely thank you for all your hard work. We love you!”

Social media users are calling the announcement of Nicki’s next album a “full-circle moment,” reveling in the nostalgia of Pink Friday. Several also note that the announcement likely means that her alter-ego, Roman, will be making a comeback. It’s clear that Nicki’s fanbase is geared up for the release.

Social Media Reacts

This full circle moment and nostalgia got me all in my feelings right now. Like, Barbz we are really here… AGAIN! #PinkFriday2 🎀🎀🎀 pic.twitter.com/yqjHnFLmrF — TURKBISH🦃 (@TURKBISH_) June 29, 2023

We’re going to finally hear Nicki say “ALL YOU BTCHS IS MY SONS” AGAIN OMG HOW IVE PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS #PinkFriday2 pic.twitter.com/tYk6cgjDSB — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) June 29, 2023

ITS A GREAT MORNING IN THE KINGDOM TODAY !! 🩷👏🏽 Good Morning to ALL THE SMART & Real Barbz !! #PinkFriday2 OUT 11.17.23 !! pic.twitter.com/ChxQF9iQrf — DIIO̷Я (@DIIORMARAJ) June 29, 2023

Been on this ride with you since Pink Friday and to be here 13 years later for Pink Friday 2 🥹🥹 I’m having a full circle moment😩😢 I love you forever Queen 🫶🏽🦄 @NICKIMINAJ #PinkFriday2 pic.twitter.com/BB5WIIM3uO — PaigexMinaj🦄🏀 (@PaigexMinaj) June 29, 2023

