Nicki Minaj has never been one to bite her tongue. From sharing her thoughts on industry politics to getting involved in pop culture hot topics, you never know what to expect on her social media pages. This week the rap diva has been calling out blogs for false stories, something that’s been problematic throughout her career. On Tuesday (June 27) her Instagram Story lit up with another noteworthy message. This one was about the recently freed Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son.

The pair were facing charges in the death of Jeremy Brown. However, prosecutors have since dropped them and been hit with a lawsuit from Mrs. Hood. Many have been weighing in on the controversial situation, in which Carlishia’s teenage son likely saved her life while she was being brutally attacked. In her IG post, Minaj commended the young man for his actions and even extended an incredibly generous offer. “That 14-year-old boy that backed [that] hammer out when that grown a** man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a MAN is a true hero,” she wrote this afternoon.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Calls Out Blog Pages For Spreading Fake News

Nicki Minaj Supports Carlishia Hood and Her Son

@nickiminaj/Instagram Story

“If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help,” the Pink Friday artist added. “It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER. She raised a dope kid and should be so proud. Also, God knew [before] she knew that she’d be attacked that day and made sure they had protection on DECK. God is GOOD,” Minaj’s message ended.

When she’s not using social media to share her opinion on current events, Nicki Minaj has been promoting her latest single, “Money” with Young Thug and the late Juice WRLD. The Queen of Rap went Live on Monday (June 26) night to discuss what it was like working with the YSL leader, making sure to give him his flowers for all that he brings to the music industry. Read what Nicki had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Discusses Young Thug & Juice WRLD Collab On IG Live, Invites JT To Talk About Big-Chested Problems

[Via]