tuition
- MusicDrake Offers Help To Fan With MS, Will Pay College Tuition For 7 People At Toronto ShowGiven how the rest of the "It's All A Blur" tour's panned out so far, it's no surprise that his home of the 6 got some strong love and support.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Offers To Pay Tuition For Carlishia Hood's 14-Year-Old SonProsecutors have officially dropped charges against Carlishia and her son in connection with the death of Jeremy Brown.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCordae Says He's Not Lil Uzi Vert After Fan Requests Tuition MoneyCordae responds to a fan who held a sign at his show that read, "Pay my college tuition." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Fan Graduates College After Rapper Promises To Pay His TuitionRaheel Ahmad is set to graduate from Temple University after Lil Uzi Vert offered to pay for his tuition.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Doubles Down On Paying Student's Tuition Once He GraduatesUzi met Ahmad back in 2019 & promised to pay his tuition and thus far, putting $20K down on the $90K fee.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Pays Tuition To Help College Student GraduateNicki Minaj is out here, quietly doing good deeds.By Ellie Spina
- MusicTravis Scott Offers To Pay Tuitions, Buys Fans Ps5 In Twitter GiveawayIt's going down on the microblogging site after Travis Scott has been giving back to his fans.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWoman Asks Maybach Music Artists To Pay Off Her Student Loans, Label RespondsWas she wrong for asking?By Erika Marie
- SportsAntonio Brown Ended Furniture Tossing Lawsuit With College Tuition Check: ReportDetails of the settlement are only coming to light now.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey To Provide $23K Scholarships To Eight College FreshmanSteve's paying it forward. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCollege Study Reveals: Almost Half Of Students Couldn't Afford Food In 201817% of students that were surveyed say they have dealt with homelessness at some point in their academic careers.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Says She's Suing TV Host For Lying On Her NameNicki Minaj is threatening to take legal action against Jesse Palmer.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Will Pay 37 College Tuitions As PromisedNicki Minaj continues her "Student Of The Game" contest in 2018.By Devin Ch
- MusicDesiigner Hit With Defamation Lawsuit Over Sister's College TuitionDesiigner will need to tend to defamation of character attestations after Instagram paints small business owner in negative light.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill's Court Clerk Sparks Investigation After Slipping Note Asking For MoneyThe recent scandal in Meek Mill's case causes investigation, reports say. By Aron A.
- LifeNew York Governor Unveils Plan For Free State College TuitionTime to move to New York?By hnhh