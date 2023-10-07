Drake Offers Help To Fan With MS, Will Pay College Tuition For 7 People At Toronto Show

Drake and 21 S*vage's It's All A Blur tour is wrapping up soon, and what better city to send it off than the former's Toronto home? Moreover, before their final concert in Columbus, Ohio, they'll have two shows in the city- well, technically just Drizzy, since 21 was denied entry into Canada and Lil Baby came out instead. If you know the duo's trek well, you know that they've gone above and beyond to help fans in the crowd, whether with gifts, financially, or with a great performance. Of course, for a show in the 6, you know that its God went all-out for his die-hards.

"This one’s important to me,” Drake told the crowd on Friday night (October 6). “Her sign says, ‘I just found out I have MS [multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease attack]. Will you help make my night?' You know, my brother [Noah] '40' [Shebib] is one of the strongest people on Earth, and he fights through a lot of things. So, what I’m gonna do is, I’m gonna connect you with 40, first of all. Maybe y’all can have a conversation. And second of all, I’m gonna pay whatever it takes to get you the best help in the world. I promise you that. You got my word. And you can come back tomorrow night!"

Drake Empathizes With Fan Going Through MS, Wants To Help Them All He Can

Not only that, but Drake also noticed a lot of others in the crowd going through rough patches. When remarking on some college hopefuls, graduates, or current students in the crowd with signs, he made a big promise. First, the rapper said that he would pay for two people's tuition, who were holding up signs about their university struggles or happenings. Then, he announced that he wanted to find five more people in the crowd to pay their tuition in full and get them settled, which is an astounding commitment.

Drizzy Will Pay For Seven Fans' Tuition

Meanwhile, with all the buzz around his new album For All The Dogs, the stage must've felt different for Aubrey Graham last night. Whether it was the fans' energy or the motivation from a new drop, we hope this tour closes out with fireworks. There are still a couple of postponed shows that they haven't rescheduled, so it's not fully over yet. For more news and the latest updates on Drake, come back to HNHH.

