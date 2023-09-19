Drake Found A Houston Home To Live In When He’s Not In Toronto

The 6 will always be The Boy’s home, but he finally found another place that he can call as such in a city that means a lot to him.

Drake's an international star, which means he can stay pretty much wherever he wants if he's not in his Toronto home. After all, with all that money and fame, you'd be hard-pressed to find a property of his liking that he wouldn't pull up to. However, as Drizzy announced during his latest Houston stop of his It's All A Blur tour with 21 S*vage, it seems like he's found the place he's been looking for. Moreover, he announced to the crowd that he found a place to stay in Houston, much to their excitement. Under the tutelage of Bun B and a lot of stylistic inspiration in his early days, H-Town has a special place in the 36-year-old's heart.

"Also, I want to tell you something," Drake told the crowd, presumably on Monday (September 18) at his second concert in the city in a row. "I'm excited I get to share this with night two. I had to make it official first. I've been looking for a long time. Trying to figure out, you know, the right place for me to live where I belong outside of Toronto. I finally, finally, after all these years, found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y'all will be seeing me a lot, yeah!"

Drake Is Moving Into A Houston Crib For His U.S. Travels Outside Of Toronto

What's more is that this isn't all the love that Drake had to show to the city during these shows. "They say I'm from Toronto, Canada, but we might have to check the hospital records," the 6 God cheekily expressed during his concert. "'Cause y'all show me too much love in the H-Town, I love y'all for real. I got my album coming out for y'all October 6. I know I pushed it back, but it's for good reason. 'Cause I'm trying to represent for the H-Town like I always do. Another classic on the way."

With this in mind, fans are more excited than ever for the release of the "classic" in question, For All The Dogs. It's been a long time since he announced it, and delays and constant touring have kept fans at bay. Regardless of all that, it's heartening to see that the OVO head honcho finally gets to take in a pivotal city in his life and career. On that note, for more news and the latest updates on Drake, keep checking in with HNHH.

