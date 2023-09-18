Drake And French Montana Reunite During Houston Tour Stop

The "Splash Brothers" could be back together again. No, not Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Drake and French Montana who reunited during a stop on the "It's All A Blur" tour in Houston last night. The tour has been making its way through Texas playing shows in Austin and Dallas, where the rapper met up with Kyle from YouTube prank channel NELK Boys. At the start of the Houston show, Drake walked out with Johnny Manziel who is still a legend for his time quarterbacking at Texas A&M. He's made a habit of walking out with sports stars throughout the tour. Names like Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum previously popped up.

Now, Drake is reuniting with somebody even more familiar to him. Video is making the rounds online of the rapper embracing French Montana and shouting out his fellow Splash Brother between songs in the show. The pair have collaborated multiple times on songs like "No Stylist" and "No Shopping." The former has racked up over 400 million streams on Spotify and sits among Montana's top 5 songs on Spotify. As you'd expect fans online couldn't help but speculate if there could be new music between the two on the way. It wouldn't be the first time Drake used his tour as a platform to announce new music with someone. He did so last month with Bad Bunny. Check out the full video below.

Drake And French Montana Get The Splash Brothers Back Together

Over the weekend Drake and SZA released their first ever collaboration "Slime You Out." The song sees the pair diving into some familiar territory of sensuality and toxic emotions. The song has only been out for a few days but already racked up an astounding 13.5 million streams on Spotify.

"Slime You Out" hasn't been without its controversies. A picture of Halle Berry was used as the album cover when the single was announced. Berry was reportedly asked for permission ahead of time and declined, but the picture was used anyway. Do you think that Drake and French Montana have new music on the way? Let us know in the comment section below.

