Drake, SZA, & Diddy Headline Star-Studded “R&B Season” Update

Drake, SZA, Diddy, and more artists have made the past seven days one of the more memorable weeks for R&B music from throughout the year. The result is a star-studded update to HotNewHipHop’s R&B Season playlist showcasing the latest songs in the genre.

Several of the most noteworthy tracks are from Diddy’s long-awaited project, The Love Album: Off The Grid. “Another One Of Me,” with The Weeknd, French Montana, and 21 Savage, as well as “Moments” with Justin Bieber, and “Closer To God” with Teyana Taylor are all present. Diddy dropped the album back on September 15. Other featured artists across the 23-song tracklist include John Legend, Busta Rhymes, Jacquees, Fabolous, Swae Lee, and several more.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

As for Drake, his collaboration with SZA, “Slime You Out,” kicks off the update. The track arrived, earlier this week, as Drake announced that he’s delaying the release of his upcoming album, For All The Dogs. In an update on social media, he admitted: “Okay my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show. I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to-date we will be spinning back for sure. For All the Dogs October 6th. It’s only right…”

It wasn’t the only drama for Drake this week. To promote “Slime You Out,” Drake featured a picture of Halle Berry, who objected to the decision. “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…even if you’re a woman!” she wrote on Instagram. In the comments, she clarified: “Didn't get my permission. That’s not cool. I thought better of him!” "Slime You Out" isn't SZA's only appearance either. Her collaboration with Justin Bieber, "Snooze (Acoustic)," also makes the cut. Other inclusions on the R&B Season playlist feature Keke Palmer, Ambre, Cleo Sol, and more. In recent weeks, HotNewHipHop has highlighted Tinashe, Timbaland, and Jorja Smith, among others. Check out the full playlist above.

