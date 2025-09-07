Drake, PND & Cash Cobain Lead Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, whose latest update rounded up the best of the best genre-adjacent releases this week. To start off, Drake may have a new album on the way, but he and PARTYNEXTDOOR are still getting mileage out of their $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collaborative album.

Their new track, the Cash Cobain-assisted remix for the $$$4U hit "SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2," isn't just a verse from the sexy drill artist over the same beat. Rather, a dancehall-inspired rework keeps the original's catchy spirit while also breathing new life into it.

Elsewhere on our R&B Season playlist, we also got SWAG II, the latest project from Justin Bieber shortly after the first installment. It's more soulful and chill vibes on here, with one particularly compelling highlight being "I THINK YOU'RE SPECIAL" featuring Tems.

Unsurprisingly, her vocal contributions are excellent, and she fits very well over a light guitar-led indie pop-ish soundscape. Although we could've heard more from the Nigerian singer on this cut, there's plenty of material to make up for it on this new album.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Speaking of new album on R&B Season, Venna just released MALIK, and only the saxophonist's excellent songwriting and performances rival the staggering guest list. "Myself" with Jorja Smith is one example where the whole production and musical roster, including Yussef Dayes, works together to make magic. It's a very sunny and healing cut, and there's a lot of lush production details to focus on.

Elsewhere, Leon Thomas continues to reap the rewards of his hard work with more loosies and remixes to feed fans. The "YES IT IS" rework alongside Muni Long and Marsha Ambrosius is another installment in this run, and it doesn't lose any flair from the original.