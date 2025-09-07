Drake, PND & Cash Cobain Lead Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 81 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake PARTYNEXTDOOR Cash Cobain R&B Season Playlist Music News
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Cash Cobain join Queen Naija, Justin Bieber, Venna, and Leon Thomas on our "R&B Season" playlist update.

Welcome back to our R&B Season playlist, whose latest update rounded up the best of the best genre-adjacent releases this week. To start off, Drake may have a new album on the way, but he and PARTYNEXTDOOR are still getting mileage out of their $ome $exy $ongs 4 U collaborative album.

Their new track, the Cash Cobain-assisted remix for the $$$4U hit "SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2," isn't just a verse from the sexy drill artist over the same beat. Rather, a dancehall-inspired rework keeps the original's catchy spirit while also breathing new life into it.

Elsewhere on our R&B Season playlist, we also got SWAG II, the latest project from Justin Bieber shortly after the first installment. It's more soulful and chill vibes on here, with one particularly compelling highlight being "I THINK YOU'RE SPECIAL" featuring Tems.

Unsurprisingly, her vocal contributions are excellent, and she fits very well over a light guitar-led indie pop-ish soundscape. Although we could've heard more from the Nigerian singer on this cut, there's plenty of material to make up for it on this new album.

Read More: Drake's "Marvin's Room" Reaches RIAA's Diamond Eligibility, His 16th Song To Do So

HNHH R&B Season Playlist

Speaking of new album on R&B Season, Venna just released MALIK, and only the saxophonist's excellent songwriting and performances rival the staggering guest list. "Myself" with Jorja Smith is one example where the whole production and musical roster, including Yussef Dayes, works together to make magic. It's a very sunny and healing cut, and there's a lot of lush production details to focus on.

Elsewhere, Leon Thomas continues to reap the rewards of his hard work with more loosies and remixes to feed fans. The "YES IT IS" rework alongside Muni Long and Marsha Ambrosius is another installment in this run, and it doesn't lose any flair from the original.

Finally on R&B Season, we wanted to shout out the new Queen Naija track, "rain..." Flanged guitars and booming drums contribute to a throwback vibe on here, especially thanks to the steady and spacey drum beat. We will see if she continues this direction for other future cuts. Hopefully so, as the stasis provides a lot of calm gratification.

Read More: Latto & Ice Spice Bury The Hatchet On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
leon-thomas-singer-roots-picnic-2024-3 Music Leon Thomas Teams Up With Chris Brown On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update 840
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs Music Mario Is "Glad You Came" To Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 218
Laila! Album Listening Party Hosted By Angela Yee Music Laila! & Queen Naija Take The Reins On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 706
World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" Music Normani & NxWorries Are All Yours On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream 688
Comments 0