Normani & NxWorries Are All Yours On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Other hot releases from the R&B world this week came courtesy of Tommy Richman, Khalid, and Marsha Ambrosius.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there, who deserve to relax with our new R&B Season playlist update and the best of the best music releases this week from the rhythm and blues world. For this, Normani came in clutch with her long-awaited and finally manifested debut album, DOPAMINE. While there are plenty of highlights throughout, one that particularly caught our ear is the fast-flowing and woozy "All Yours." It keeps a pretty consistently ethereal trap vibe instrumentally, but thanks to subtle vocal harmonies and catchy melodies, it becomes a much more lush experience throughout. It's a must-listen LP from this week that will probably get stuck in your head quick.

Speaking of must-listen projects, R&B Season's next inclusion is another highly anticipated release: Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge suiting up as NxWorries once more for their new album, Why Lawd? Moreover, we already spoke on this briefly on our Fire Emoji playlist update if you caught it; if you didn't check it out with the link at the end of this article. But we'd be remiss not to shout out this versatile record for its multiple achievements and moods. "KeepHer" featuring Thundercat is absolutely sultry, achieving a sense of chemistry and warmth that always hits hard when these artists enter a studio.

Another hot R&B-adjacent cut on our playlist update comes from new sensation Tommy Richman, who followed up the smash hit "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" with another 2000s-flavored banger, "DEVIL IS A LIE." However, there's a moody, laidback, and genre-fusing approach to this new single that makes the track still keep its modern sheen. Once again, Richman's vocal chops are a main event here, but the bouncy and slightly West Coast-inspired beat, complete with fuzzy synth chords and even some string embellishments, does a lot to engage. It's a shame it's short, but it's also what makes it such an earworm.