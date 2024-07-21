Childish Gambino Closes The Curtains On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

BET Awards 2024 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: (L-R) Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino and Keke Palmer perform onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Other amazing releases from the R&B realm this week came from 4batz and Usher, Khalid, and Blxst and Ty Dolla $ign. Which one was your favorite?

If you're stressed out or happy about Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 U.S. presidential race, then match the occasion by chilling out or celebrate with our latest R&B Season playlist update, rounding up the best of the best the genre had to offer with this week's releases. The headliner this time around is Childish Gambino's new album Bando Stone And The New World, his final project under the moniker and his swan song that sums up his artistic talents. Soulful cuts like "In The Night" with Amaarae and Jorja Smith are gorgeously lush, and we thank Donald Glover for the amazing art that his musical persona gave us over the past fifteen or so years.

In addition, we have a generational crossover with Usher's remix of 4batz's "act iv: fckin u again (18+)." Over a slow, muddy, and laidback R&B instrumental, the two singers show off a lot of chemistry and emulate some truly sensual vibes with their lyrics and deliveries. While they might have different levels of showmanship in your eyes, their vocal tones meld quite well together. Also, the more straightforward percussion on this track makes for a nice fusion of the old and the new.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere on our R&B Season playlist update this week, you'll also find the latest single from Khalid, the chilled-out "Ground." The production here is mostly atmospheric, with a lot of reverb making the stark drums and low-key synth pads all the more ethereal. Vocally, the dynamic cut boasts low croons and soft reaches into a higher pitch, and it all works well as an overall smoky approach. It's also a narratively reflective record, looking back at innocuous memories and feeling grounded within them.

Finally, we wanted to shout out the new Blxst album, I'll Always Come Find You. There's a lot of catchiness and creative genre fusions all throughout, but the bouncy house rhythms and occasional hits of distortion on "I Need Your Love" with Ty Dolla $ign are a particular highlight. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season playlist inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down there in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, stick around on HNHH for more amazing music releases around the clock.

