4batz's career is still very fresh, but his current reputation is not that great it seems. Ever since "act ii: date @ 8" blew up, fans and critics alike have been harshly critiquing the Dallas, Texas native at every turn. The industry plant and one-hit wonder are labels that continue to be ways to describe his stature in the industry. Additionally, music reviewers were not fond of u made me a st4r, to say the least. Whether the backlash is fair or not, it certainly has not phased the R&B young buck. His resilient mindset has allowed him to work with some of the biggest stars on the planet. Drake and Kanye West had the first two cracks at it, as they assisted on renditions of two tracks from the debut. Now, USHER is getting in on the remix game with 4batz for "act iv".
Overall, this new version is quite a departure from the original "act iv: fckin u (18+)". 4batz recorded an entirely new verse that is also much longer. It certainly gives the song more of a backbone, and with the record having an extra minute's worth of material, the instrumental is also more drawn out. USHER does a pretty solid job of getting into the groove, as he does find a pocket pretty early on. 4batz's boy-ish vocals do still take time adjusting to, but "fckin u again" is arguably the best remix out of the three.
"Act IV: Fckin U Again (18+)"- 4batz & USHER
Quotable Lyrics:
Roll with me, I'll make you famous
I wanna do what gets you in the mood
I wanna memorize all your tattoos
And maybe add one too
I wanna f*** away your attitude
You gotta show a lil' gratitude (You gotta)