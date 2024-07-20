4batz's Profile Grows Larger, Lands USHER Feature For "Act IV: Fckin U Again (18+)"

4batz's career is still very fresh, but his current reputation is not that great it seems. Ever since "act ii: date @ 8" blew up, fans and critics alike have been harshly critiquing the Dallas, Texas native at every turn. The industry plant and one-hit wonder are labels that continue to be ways to describe his stature in the industry. Additionally, music reviewers were not fond of u made me a st4r, to say the least. Whether the backlash is fair or not, it certainly has not phased the R&B young buck. His resilient mindset has allowed him to work with some of the biggest stars on the planet. Drake and Kanye West had the first two cracks at it, as they assisted on renditions of two tracks from the debut. Now, USHER is getting in on the remix game with 4batz for "act iv".