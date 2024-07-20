Eminem's "The Death Of Slim Shady" First Week Sales Revealed

BYCaroline Fisher93 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
So far, Em's new project has been a success.

Earlier this month, Eminem finally unveiled his eagerly anticipated new album, The Death Of Slim Shady. The project boasts various high-profile features from the likes of Big Sean, JID, Ez Mil, and more, and was expected to have a huge first week. It was projected to move over 300k copies, earning Em a top spot on the Billboard 200, and passing Taylor Swift's 12-week The Tortured Poets Department reign.

Now, HITS Daily Double has the numbers, and they certainly don't disappoint. Reportedly, The Death Of Slim Shady sold 287K in its first week, not including physical sales. Physical copies aren't due to ship for another couple of months, which is why they're not yet accounted for. With that being said, the number is still on par with what was projected, and is no small feat considering how long Eminem has been in the game.

Read More: Eminem Joins Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre For Surprise Performance With LeBron James & Shaq In The Crowd

The Death Of Slim Shady Sells 287K Its First Week, Not Including Physical Sales

Much like the album itself, the news has garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some are impressed with how many copies Em managed to move, others think the number sounds low for him. Many point out that this is likely due to physical sales not being included, however, which are sure to be a sizable addition to the current number.

Commercially, the project has undoubtedly been a success so far, though the same can't be said for its critical reception. Pitchfork rated the project 4.8/10, Anthony Fantano of TheNeedleDrop rated it 5/10, and its Metacritic score is currently at 48/100. That's not to say that nobody loves the project, however, as evidenced by its first-week sales. What do you think of Eminem's new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)? What about it selling 287K units in its first week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Eminem Releases Limited Digital Edition Of "The Death Of Slim Shady"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...