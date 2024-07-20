Eminem's "The Death Of Slim Shady" First Week Sales Revealed

So far, Em's new project has been a success.

Earlier this month, Eminem finally unveiled his eagerly anticipated new album, The Death Of Slim Shady. The project boasts various high-profile features from the likes of Big Sean, JID, Ez Mil, and more, and was expected to have a huge first week. It was projected to move over 300k copies, earning Em a top spot on the Billboard 200, and passing Taylor Swift's 12-week The Tortured Poets Department reign.

Now, HITS Daily Double has the numbers, and they certainly don't disappoint. Reportedly, The Death Of Slim Shady sold 287K in its first week, not including physical sales. Physical copies aren't due to ship for another couple of months, which is why they're not yet accounted for. With that being said, the number is still on par with what was projected, and is no small feat considering how long Eminem has been in the game.

Much like the album itself, the news has garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some are impressed with how many copies Em managed to move, others think the number sounds low for him. Many point out that this is likely due to physical sales not being included, however, which are sure to be a sizable addition to the current number.