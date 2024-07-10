Eminem’s Alter Ego Rises From The Dead In New “The Death Of Slim Shady” Trailer

"The Death Of Slim Shady" drops on July 12.

Eminem is currently gearing up to unleash his eagerly anticipated album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) this Friday. Today, he gave his fans a taste of what's to come with a new trailer, complete with an unexpected reference to a viral meme. The trailer in question shows him spitting on the headstone of the "beloved antagonist" in the pouring rain. "'It feels so empty without him,'" he captioned the post. "HAWK TUAH."

Right before the trailer ends, Slim Shady's muddied hand is seen shooting up from the grave. While it didn't provide much insight as to what fans can expect from the album musically, it hints at themes of resurrection on top of death itself. In the recently released "Tobey" music video, for example, viewers got to see Eminem going at his iconic alter ego with a chainsaw. This new teaser suggests that he'll certainly be making a comeback on the new album, and fans can't wait.

The Death Of Slim Shady Drops July 12

The trailer follows the recent unveiling of the project's cover art, which shows Slim Shady peaking out of a partially zipped body bag. It also arrives after Eminem unveiled the tracklist, only building additional anticipation. He left fans guessing when it comes to features, though a seemingly leaked tracklist that surfaced online last week suggests that there could be plenty. Apple Music is rumored to have shared the tracklist by accident while making the album available for pre-save, inadvertently unveiling appearances from J Cole, JID, Black Thought, Tech N9ne, Ez Mil, and more