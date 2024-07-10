Eminem Unveils Official Tracklist For "The Death Of Slim Shady"

BYElias Andrews304 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central"
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 06: Eminem performs onstage at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central" at Michigan Central Station on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Em is keeping the features hidden.

The wait is almost over. Eminem has pulled out all the bells and whistles in the build up to his new album, The Death of Slim Shady. The album's release date is almost upon us, though, so there's little left to do then let the music speak for itself. Now we have a tracklist. Eminem dropped the song titles on July 9th, confirming the inclusion of lead singles "Houdini" and "Tobey." The biggest delight, though, is how long the album is. Em is not skimping out on the content.

The Death of Slim Shady will be 19 tracks long. This makes it longer than Kamikaze and Recovery, and more in line with the deluxe editions of more recent albums. There also seems to be song titles that are direct sequels to Eminem classics, or riffs on earlier song ideas. "Guilty Conscience 2" is obviously an extension of the classic Dr. Dre collab from 1999. Given that Dre is heavily involved with The Death of Slim Shady, it's safe to assume he will return for a couple verses. "Brand New Dance" also calls back to "Square Dance" from Em's 2002 classic The Eminem Show.

Read More: Eminem’s “The Death Of Slim Shady” Tracklist Allegedly Leaks Online

The Features On Eminem's Album Are Hidden

There's strong demonic imagery littered throughout the tracklist. The final trailer for the album sees a woman give birth to a demonic infant, so it's definitely on brand. The Death of Slim Shady will include songs called "Lucifer" and "Antichrist" back to back on the album, as well as "Bad One." Other titles suggest a more frenetic, angry energy like "Fuel" or "Road Rage." This also makes sense, given how Slim is the embodiment of all of Eminem's worst tendencies. "Houdini" was a clear throwback to the rapper's heyday, so it should fit in with the rest of the songs here.

The more reflective songs titles come later in the tracklist. "Temporary" suggests a transient angle that falls out of the Slim purview and more into older, contemplative Em. The same goes for the final song on the album, "Somebody Save Me." It's worth noting that the only features listed on the album are Big Sean and BabyTron, who appear on the already-released "Tobey." Based on the collaborations that have been teased in the lead up to The Death of Slim Shady, it looks as though the other features will be hidden until the album drops on July 12.

Read More: Could Kendrick Lamar Beat Eminem In A Rap Battle? Fans Debate After Drake Beef

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
recommended content
NFL: APR 25 2024 DraftMusicEminem’s “The Death Of Slim Shady” Tracklist Allegedly Leaks Online92.0K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOWMusicEminem Announces Release Date For "The Death Of Slim Shady"8.9K
The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusicEminem Fans Praise His New Single "Tobey" With Big Sean & BabyTron & Their Fiery Bars13.2K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOWMusicEminem Collabs With White Castle For "White Rapper" Merch1.7K