Eminem's "The Death Of Slim Shady" Tracklist Allegedly Leaks Online

NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 25: Rapper Eminem (Marshall Mathers) during day 1 of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2024 at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
J Cole, JID, Tech N9ne, Billie Eilish, and more are rumored to make appearances on Eminem's upcoming album.

Eminem fans have been waiting patiently for his new album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) ever since it was announced, and recently, they got an inadvertent sneak peek at what's allegedly to come. X user @SyrianAlmond shared a screenshot from the Apple Music app yesterday (July 6), suggesting that the platform accidentally made the tracklist public while making it available to pre-save and later removed it.

Of course, fans were quick to take note of the features included on the list. Artists like J. Cole, JID, Black Thought, Tech N9ne, Ez Mil, and Royce Da 5’9″ are expected to appear. Billie Eilish is even listed as a featured artist on one track, and both Dr. Dre and 50 Cent are listed on another.

Alleged Eminem Tracklist Boasts Appearances From J Cole, JID, Tech N9ne & More

Of course, Slim Shady himself has yet to confirm whether or not the tracklist is legitimate. This also wouldn't be the first time a fake tracklist popped up online shortly before a major release. Either way, it has fans more eager than ever to see what Eminem has up his sleeve. The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is currently slated for release on July 12. The new album isn't the only thing fans have to look forward to, however. The Cole Bennett-directed music video for Em's track "Tobey" alongside BabyTron and Big Sean was supposed to drop last week, but unfortunately, they ran into a bit of a delay as it wasn't finished in time.

Now, it's expected to arrive tomorrow (July 8). What do you think of Eminem's The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) tracklist seemingly being made public on Apple Music by accident? Are you looking forward to hearing it once it finally drops later this week? Which alleged feature are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

