Eminem Fans Praise His New Single "Tobey" With Big Sean & BabyTron & Their Fiery Bars

Eminem is a tried and true lyrical master, and this new track with BabyTron and Big Sean has fans basking in their skills.

Eminem's rollout for The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is fully underway, and fans are even more excited for the album thanks to the new single "Tobey" featuring Big Sean and BabyTron. Moreover, the Detroit affair is an absolute lyrical onslaughts, with rapid bars landing over an eerie, dramatic, and percussively minimal instrumental. Fans seem pretty impressed from what early online reactions suggest, pointing out some of their favorite bars and remarking on all MCs' lyrical capabilities. It seems like we'll be saying goodbye to the iconic alter-ego, but die-hards are confident that this will be a fitting, fulfilling, and bombastic conclusion to his story.

Furthermore, we already have a release date for The Death Of Slim Shady this summer, so fans are officially counting down the clock for it. It's going to be a very interesting project to dive into, as there could be some conceptual connections and probably a lot of self-reflection. While this new song isn't as Slim Shady-esque as some might expect, it does see Eminem performing at a high capacity, building off of Big Sean and BabyTron's confident and speedy verses. Also, one of the most exciting things about these singles is seeing how their context changes on the LP itself.

Eminem's "Tobey" With Big Sean & BabyTron: Listen

However, we'd be remiss not to mention that Eminem claims the hip-hop throne on "Tobey," standing by his "ripping" of other rappers that folks often place higher than him on all-time lists. We do have a recent example to look at on this point, as Marshall Mathers recently made Lil Wayne's list of his top five MCs of all time. Also included were Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Biggie Smalls, and Drake, and if you're counting a posthumous collab with The Notorious B.I.G., Em's collaborated (and arguably murked) all of these spitters on some songs, including Weezy. Check out some of fans' reactions to "Tobey" that lend credence to this idea.

Fans React To "Tobey"