50 Cent Uses Eminem As An Example While Explaining The True Power Of Friendship

BYAlexander Cole833 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Eminem attend the ceremony honoring Curtis "50 Cent" with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
50 Cent and Em have always been a dynamic duo.

50 Cent is someone who has been around the music industry for a long time. Overall, he knows that a lot of the people you come across can be fake. Executives will tell you one thing and then do another behind your back. Furthermore, there are plenty of artists out there who will act nice for a collab, but then want to beef with you later on. When you are in the entertainment world, finding true friends can be almost impossible. However, it seems as though Fif has found at least one lifelong friend in Eminem.

In fact, 50 took to Instagram on Wednesday morning where he posted a photo of himself alongside Eminem. It was here that the legendary rapper delivered a short but sweet caption about the power of friendship. Throughout this caption, 50 Cent made it clear that when it comes to friendship, he would rather just have a few amazing friends, then a lot of bad ones.

Read More: 50 Cent Brings Out Former Foe Cam'ron For Las Vegas Concert

50 Cent & Eminem Are A Powerful Duo

"My friends are important to me, I have came across so many suckers I value them," 50 Cent wrote. "I learned a lot about my self over the years. I don’t need a lot of friends, just a few good ones." This is certainly some good advice to follow. Not everyone is going to have your best interests at heart. However, if you can have just a few close friends who have your back, you are going to be a lot more fulfilled as a person.

Let us know what you think about the duo of Eminem and 50 Cent, in the comments section down below. What are some of your favorite collaborations between these two? Are you looking forward to the new Em album? Do you believe 50 Cent might make a cameo on it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: 50 Cent & Busta Rhymes Hilariously Troll One Another Over Fashion Choices

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
For Your Consideration Event For Starz's "Power" - ArrivalsMusic50 Cent Predicts What Chris Brown Will Do To Quavo Following Second Diss Track31.6K
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York PremiereMusic50 Cent Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar's "6:16 In LA," Claims Drake Has A Bomb On The Way24.9K
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York PremiereMusic50 Cent Calls Diddy "The Diddler" Amid Reports That Cassie Will Cooperate In Federal Investigation3.6K
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - ShowMusic50 Cent Trolls Meek Mill, Diddy, & Yung Miami With Heavily Edited "Juice" Meme16.0K