50 Cent Uses Eminem As An Example While Explaining The True Power Of Friendship

50 Cent and Em have always been a dynamic duo.

50 Cent is someone who has been around the music industry for a long time. Overall, he knows that a lot of the people you come across can be fake. Executives will tell you one thing and then do another behind your back. Furthermore, there are plenty of artists out there who will act nice for a collab, but then want to beef with you later on. When you are in the entertainment world, finding true friends can be almost impossible. However, it seems as though Fif has found at least one lifelong friend in Eminem.

In fact, 50 took to Instagram on Wednesday morning where he posted a photo of himself alongside Eminem. It was here that the legendary rapper delivered a short but sweet caption about the power of friendship. Throughout this caption, 50 Cent made it clear that when it comes to friendship, he would rather just have a few amazing friends, then a lot of bad ones.

50 Cent & Eminem Are A Powerful Duo

"My friends are important to me, I have came across so many suckers I value them," 50 Cent wrote. "I learned a lot about my self over the years. I don’t need a lot of friends, just a few good ones." This is certainly some good advice to follow. Not everyone is going to have your best interests at heart. However, if you can have just a few close friends who have your back, you are going to be a lot more fulfilled as a person.