50 Cent Brings Out Former Foe Cam'ron For Las Vegas Concert

50 Cent Visits Dead Flamingo Pop Up Lounge
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 8: 50 Cent is seen visiting Dead Flamingo Bar &amp; Lounge on June 8, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
The days of their beef are long over.

50 Cent brought out Cam'ron for a recent show at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas where the Dipset rapper performed “Touch It or Not” and “I Really Mean It.” The collaboration comes almost two decades after the rappers' infamous feud in the 2000s.

When HotFreestyle shared a clip of the performance on Instagram, fans were thrilled to see the two former rivals working together. "Y’all don’t know how significant this moment is for millennials. Lol You was either rocking with Dipset or Gunit in the early 2000s or Dblock on the mixtape tip," one user wrote. Another added: "50 really that dude! First D Block, then Fat Joe now Cam?!?! There might be hope for Ja? Nawwww it’ll forever be JaRule and Irv Gotti."

50 Cent Performs During Pre-Game Show For BC Lions

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 15: Rapper 50 Cent performs on stage during the pre-game concert ahead of BC Lions season kick off game against Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on June 15, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

The performance comes after Cam recently reflected on his infamous feud with 50 Cent during a livestream on Instagram. “When me and 50 Cent was going on, that sh*t was fun. Shout out to my n***a 50, we good now too. But when 50 dissed me, it started when 50 said Koch [Entertainment] is the graveyard for a lot of rappers. At the time, Jim Jones had just gone to Koch, and Jim Jones is Dipset so we got into a whole argument on the phone. All that sh*t to me was just music. Even when 50 and me spoke, he was like, ‘Let’s get to this money.’ When we spoke, we laughed about that sh*t. At the time, I went at 50 because he had done a diss track. 50 was putting n****s out of business with his diss songs," he explained.

50 Cent Brings Cam'ron On Stage

Check out a clip of 50 and Cam performing together above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Cam’ron on HotNewHipHop.

