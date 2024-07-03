50 Cent Has More Jokes For Rick Ross Over Canada Brawl

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 15: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
50 Cent is still loving the situation.

50 Cent is still joking about his longtime rival, Rick Ross, getting in an altercation in Canada, last week. Speaking with singer Keith Sweat and comedian Earthquake on Instagram Live, he continued to troll Ross about the situation. Ross had attempted to play Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us," which takes aim at Drake.

“You saw that sh*t that happened in Canada? Rick Ross got f*cked up,” 50 began while shadowboxing. From there, Earthquake added: “All his bodyguards need to resign, n***a. They failed the number one thing. They didn’t guard nobody’s body — including their own.” After sharing more laughs, 50 added: "I could do this muthaf*cka all day with y’all."

50 Cent Performs In Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 15: Rapper 50 Cent performs on stage during the pre-game concert ahead of BC Lions season kick-off game against Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on June 15, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

When the clip made its way to X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed responses to the way 50 is handling the situation. "Nobody wants to say it, but 50 is just as corny as Drake," one user wrote. Another remarked: "Keith & Ross cool so this interesting …well they did a song together and so did Ross & drake ….so who knows anymore lol." It isn't the first time 50's brought up the incident either. He also posted a skit recreating the brawl on Instagram. Check out 50's full comments below.

50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross

Not all of the responses to the situation with Ross have been so facetious. Both Uncle Luke and Marlon Wayans condemned the beef between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Rick Ross in posts on social media. Luke, in particular, was upset with Drake for liking a post about the altercation online. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.

