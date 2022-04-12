jokes
- RelationshipsYFN Lucci To Rekindle Love With Reginae Carter? Fans Joke She Should Go Back To Him After Arrest UpdateThe on-again-off-again couple could be back on. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsLeBron James Makes Bizarre French Montana JokeThe NBA superstar had a swing-and-a-miss on a name change joke on Instagram.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Pokes Fun At People Complaining About Target's Pride Month ProductsLeave it to Montero to poke holes in bigoted temper tantrums.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa Responds To Jokes About His Feet With PoemWiz Khalifa wants fans to stop joking about his feet.By Cole Blake
- TV“Family Guy” Joke About Nipsey Hussle Resurfaces: Twitter ReactsMany people defended "Family Guy" after a joke about Nipsey Hussle resurfaced online.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureWhitney Houston Estate "Disappointed" In Jerrod Carmichael’s Golden Globes JokeThe estate of Whitney Houston isn't happy with Jerrod Carmichael’s joke about the singer from the Golden Globes.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDruski Admits He's Afraid Of NBA YoungBoyDruski says that NBA YoungBoy scares him.By Cole Blake
- GramTory Lanez Jokes That He Spotted Woman Wearing Ice Spice CostumeHe even tagged the "Munch" hitmaker in his post.By Balen Mautone
- RelationshipsBoosie Badazz Says Social Media Ruined Marriage: "It Made Us Hoes""Drink Champs" has teased Boosie's upcoming episode with a hilarious hot take that some people are identifying with.By Erika Marie
- GramDrake Shares Late Night Thoughts About His Dad's Horrible Tattoo Of His SonDrake shares Dennis Graham's unflattering portrait tattoo of him to the timeline. By Aron A.
- GramJustin Timberlake Heavily Teased Over Something In The Water Festival Dance MovesThe jokes rolled in after videos of the hitmaker's performance went viral.By Erika Marie
- MusicShenseea Jokes That Bobby Shmurda Is "All Talk" After He Claims She's Not "Freaky Enough"It was all jokes between the two friends and the singer has a friendly clap back.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMatt Barnes' Twins Joke About Dad Handling Pete Davidson For Kanye WestThe boys joked, "If you ever need someone to roll up on Pete Davidson, my dad has a good history about that."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureQueen Naija Speaks On Negativity: "I'm The Joke Of Twitter"The singer addressed the "Blame Queen Naija" trend and says she's now able to laugh at jokes that used to set her off.By Erika Marie