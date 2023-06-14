LeBron James recently attended The 24 Hours of Le Mans, the iconic endurance race held in northwestern France. It was a historic race, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the first-ever running of the race. Furthermore, it was won by AF Corse’s Ferrari 499P. It marked the first time a Ferrari had won Le Mans since 1965 in the manufacturer’s first race entry since 1973. The team completed 342 laps of the track, finishing about 90 seconds ahead of the second-place Toyota Gazoo Racing team.

There were plenty of famous faces at the race, which always draws big crowds and is considered the crown jewel of the FIA World Endurance Championship. Tom Brady was also in attendance before he went off to party with MrBeast. But it’s a bizarre joke made by the NBA superstar that has gotten people confused online.

LeBron’s Bad French Montana Joke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Generation Music (@ourgenerationmusic)

LeBron shared an image from his trip, originally posted by ESPN to his Instagram story, adding the caption “LeFrench Montana James!” The clip in question showed him speaking French. The problem is that the joke just isn’t very good. Firstly, French Montana is Moroccan by birth, not French. Without getting into it too much, there’s a lot of messiness between France and the countries it once colonized so low-key yikes there. Secondly, the joke is just really bad. LeFrench Montana James? That’s the best you could come up with for speaking French in France? Sure, LeBron is known for his corny humor at times. However, this attempt just feels weird.

Le Bron James is right there. As in “LeBrans”/”LeBrons” to give you a half-rhyme with “Le Mans”. “LeFrench Montana James” just feels like someone awkwardly trying to optimize their SEO. People weren’t impressed in the comments of the reshared post either. “He thought we were gonna laugh lmaooooo,” said one commenter. Bronny probably telling Bron to delete that corny ahh joke 😭,” added another. What did you think of LeBron’s joke? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]