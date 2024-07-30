Andre 3000 & Ryan Garcia's Meet-Up Has Fans Cracking Jokes

Maybe Andre just appreciates the love.

Andre 3000 and Ryan Garcia are two very opposite people. Outside of the obvious field of work difference, personality wise, they are starkly different. Overall, it seems that the rapper and instrumentalist is more reserved and laid-back, whereas the boxer possesses an explosive and unpredictable persona. The latter is partially why the superstar is so controversial. His various rants about religion, celebrities, and his opponents are just the tip of the iceberg. It seems like every week; Garcia makes a new questionable decision that either alters his career or image. Whether its PEDs, suspensions, or issues with his ex-wife, the polarizing figure cannot seem to stay out of trouble.

All of these reasons are why fans are having an absolute field day with some recent photos of Andre 3000 and Ryan Garcia. Thanks to a repost on X from one of DJ Akademiks' accounts, Akademiks TV, they are causing quite a bit of traction online. They were extremely friendly with each other, which is leading fans to believe that Three Stacks has no idea what kind of reputation the boxer has. "If Andre knew about his rants he would’ve left him hanging", one user replies.

Andre 3000 Might Want To Do Some Research On Ryan Garcia

"Andre 3000 has no idea he took a pic with a high functioning crackhead", another adds. Someone else made a quip that he mistook him another similar-looking celebrity. "Im sure he just thought it was mario lopez and wanted to catch up a bit". Then there are others were trying to push the idea that the rapper does in fact know who he is but was not able to avoid flicking up. "3k trying to get outta there before the pic😂". Regardless, it was good to see Garcia appear to be happy in this moment.