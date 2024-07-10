Ryan Garcia Allegedly Trashed His Ex-Wife's Home & Sent Her Violent Texts

The controversial boxer seems to be a in a mentally dark place at the moment.

Over the last several months, boxing sensation Ryan Garcia continues to find himself in some sort of trouble. Whether it be inside or outside of the ring, pretty much all of it seems to be self-inflicted. His most recent actions got him tossed out of the WBC (World Boxing Council). He went on a racially-charged X tirade, all of which centered around the death of George Floyd, the Israel-Palestine debacle, in addition to slurs directed at multiple discriminated groups. Furthermore, he is currently out of boxing entirely for 12 months after two positive PED tests, one of which occurred after his now rescinded win over Devin Haney.

These are just the tip of the iceberg for Garcia and now he is in more controversy. According to The Shade Room, his ex-wife, Andrea Celina, is accusing him of ransacking their home in addition to some extreme verbal abuse/harassment. She shared multiple photos of the damages, as well as the supposed text messages and FaceTime calls from Garcia all through her Instagram Story.

Andrea Celina Has Proof Of Ryan Garcia's Alleged Actions

As far as the photo evidence regarding the interior wreckage, it is clear that Garcia was enraged. Multiple items including a small trampoline, plants, children's toys, and a stroller were strewn about the living room and kitchen. Garcia appears to be in view of the security camera while holding that trampoline. As for the messages, they are very derogatory and quite disturbing. Garcia calls her a wh*re, a b****, and even threatens to "f*** [her] up". Then, there are additional texts between Andrea and her former partner in regard to seeing their two kids. She is supposedly over the out-of-nowhere visits and wants supervision while he is around. Garcia allegedly is not taking responsibility for his actions and supposed addictions that she outlines. Because of her new rules and it led him to repeatedly trying to FaceTime. He has yet to comment on any of this alleged evidence from Andrea.