Ryan Garcia's Ex Wife Granted Restraining Order Following Alleged Death Threats

There's a chance this could all change, according to "TMZ Sports".

The relationship between controversial boxer, Ryan Garcia, and his ex-wife, Andrea Velarde, continues to become more and more complex. According to a new report from TMZ Sports, a restraining order has been successfully admitted to her. This news comes a week after Andrea went to court to request one after the troubled star sent some life-threatening text messages. In the legal documents, she recounts a chilling night out a restaurant on July 19 with one of her siblings, her brother, Chris. Andrea then claims that Garcia showed up, caused a scene, then threatened both of them. They would go on to leave the establishment and her ex-husband would go on to follow her back home.

Andrea even says that Garcia stayed in his car for about 10 minutes in her driveway. However, it continues to get more disturbing from there. The documents also state that just two days later on July 21, Garcia was sending Andrea death threats, saying that he was going to put a hit out on Chris, her dad, and even his own sister, Demi. Some of the messages sound like they were plucked directly from a serial killer in horror movie. "I want to murder your brother... I can't wait", Garcia says. "Ima kill your bro slowly... Kill Demi too... Let's do it... It will be fun lol". Andrea replied in presumed horror to the latter, "You said your'e gonna kill Demi that's so sad".

Ryan Garcia's Ex Has A Big Decision To Make

In terms of what the restraining order details are, Ryan cannot get within 100 yards of Andrea, their 2 kids, her brother, or her parents. Furthermore, he will have to move out of their home permanently remove any explicit photos or videos he may have of Andrea. However, what is perhaps even more concerning is that she is seemingly considering dropping the TRO. TMZ Sports says "they've talked and are committed to peacefully fixing their issues". However, if she decides to keep it intact, Garcia's hearing will be sometime next month.