Ryan Garcia Apologizes To Ex-Wife & Goes Partying In Hawaii A Day Later

Ryan Garcia Media Workout
DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 09: Ryan Garcia is interviewed at World Class Boxing Gym on April 09, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)
Ryan Garcia's caused an absolute whirlwind online these past few weeks, so hopefully he can get help and change his ways.

Ryan Garcia is the subject of a lot of controversy these days, especially after some alleged nasty texts to his ex-wife Andrea Celina and claims that he trashed her home surfaced. The boxer posted an apology video on social media specifically directed to Celina. "I came on here just to say I'm sorry," his remarks began. "Andrea, you're the mother of my children and somebody I'll always have love and respect for. I retract all my statements about her. She never stole money from me, she never did wrong by me, she never cheated on me. We weren't together, so right there, she's not a cheater. She's a great woman."

"In the next couple of months, you're gonna see a change," Ryan Garcia remarked, referring to the various reasons for which people are concerned with his behavior and mental state, whether due to substance abuse or other factors. Regardless, it seems like he's not going cold turkey just yet, as he was recently spotted shirtless and partying in Hawaii clubs. This adds to Garcia's recent antics and smaller headlines in comparison to his more controversial fare. For example, his recent link-up with Wiz Khalifa drew some backlash for seemingly trying to win favor back from the public, particularly the Black community.

Ryan Garcia Apologizes To His Ex-Wife

This is because Ryan Garcia recently went on a racist Twitter rant during which he used the n-word multiple times, mocked George Floyd, disparaged Muslims, and attacked other groups and individuals. This resulted in his expulsion from the World Boxing Council, which adds to his present suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. "Exercising my authority as president of the WBC, I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization," Mauricio Sulaiman shared. "We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being [sic]. He has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse."

"I haven’t spoken to Ryan in a long time," Ryan Garcia's father told Fight Hub TV. "He speaks to his mother more than me. But it’s okay, he’ll call me when he wants to. I would love for him to get some type of therapy when it comes to his drinking. I’m being real. He says he can control it. I hope he can. But if he doesn’t... Get that therapy so he can stop."

