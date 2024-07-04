Ryan Garcia Sparks Outrage & Fan Concern After Racist Twitter Rant On George Floyd & More

Gervonta Davis v Frank Martin
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 15: Ryan Garcia arrives at the Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs Frank Martin fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
Ryan Garcia has since deleted many of these tweets from his page, but there's still a whirlwind of controversy to address.

Ryan Garcia absolutely went off on Twitter on Thursday morning (July 4), engaging in racist rhetoric against African Americans and discriminating against various other groups, as well. While he's since deleted many of these tweets, many of them plus some unhinged Twitter Spaces conversations are making the rounds online. The controversial boxer repeatedly used the n-word, mocked George Floyd's death, and disparaged Mexicans, Muslims, Christians, and other groups. Some of the most bizarre inclusions in this rant are claims about Black people eating babies and his claim that a Black man sexually assaulted him.

"So a black man r**ed me and it’s okay and everyone acts like it never happened," Ryan Garcia tweeted on Fourth of July amid other scandalous politically related takes. "Lil Wayne said I can say the n-word." Other tweets and remarks during Twitter Spaces conversations (including one titled "George Floyd is a b***h") included attacking both Israeli and Palestinian people and sympathizers, trashing Muslims as a whole when Sneako joined a Space, and calling Christians "gay." At one point during the Floyd conversation: he said the following: "Let’s go bring George Floyd back to life and kill that n***a again."

Read More: Ryan Garcia Responds To PED Suspension By Claiming Drake Killed XXXTentacion

Ryan Garcia's Last (Published & Live) Tweet At Press Time

"I haven’t spoken to Ryan in a long time," Ryan Garcia's father told Fight Hub TV during a recent interview. "He speaks to his mother more than me. But it’s okay, he’ll call me when he wants to. I would love for him to get some type of therapy when it comes to his drinking. I’m being real. He says he can control it. I hope he can. But if he doesn’t... Get that therapy so he can stop." "I don’t even drink anymore. My dad doesn’t know what he is talking about. I literally was just talking to him - and he has apologized," his son tweeted.

More Tweets & Statements

Meanwhile, with a cringey Devin Haney diss covering Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," things are looking worse than ever for Ryan Garcia right now. While he has pleaded with fans for their support and acceptance before, we imagine that this will be a line in the sand for many. Still, the boxer hasn't addressed much of this online, only making broad apologies on Twitter for his remarks. We'll see if this develops into anything else, or if it affects his career.

Read More: Vory Defends Drake After Ryan Garcia Accuses Him Of Killing XXXTENTACION

[via]

