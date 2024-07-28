Ryan Garcia Goes On Unhinged Rant Condemning The LGBTQ+ Community To Hell

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia - Weigh-in
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Ryan Garcia poses during a weigh-in at Barclays Center on April 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)
Ryan Garcia was furious with the Olympics.

Ryan Garcia is coming under fire on social media for going on a wild rant about the Paris Olympics and the LGBTQ+ community which ended with him demanding anyone in the community unfollow him and "burn in hell." He's posted dozens of tweets on the topic after a portion of the four-hour opening ceremony show showcased drag queens recreating "The Last Supper."

"Wtf is this gay sh*t," Garcia wrote in response to the opening ceremony. He followed that up with: “F*ck the Olympics boycott it for the disrespect of Jesus Christ." In more posts, he added: “The lgbq community is a cult,” as well as, “Now gay people and lesbians If you have that in you I can find forgiveness and love but the sh*t the community is doing to the kids I don’t f*ck with at all."

Read More: Ryan Garcia Calls Eminem An "Overrated Gay Satanist" In Latest Twitter Rant

Paris Sets Up For The 2024 Olympics

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 21: A general view of the Eiffel Tower with the Olympics rings pictured with national flags of competing countries from the Place du Trocadero ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/GettyImages)

From there he shared a Google search of Leviticus 18:22 with the caption: "Gays it’s a abomination to God. You have a problem with the most High not me You a disgusting to God." He added again: “So trans community you can do whatever you want disrespect show your penises out and walk around like your sh*t don’t stink but I fight back and everyone’s is scared f*ck you burn in hell you woke up a different animal... BURN IN HELL TRANS PEOPLE.”

Ryan Garcia Goes Off On Twitter

Garcia concluded: “Unfollow me if you gay or trans or supporting that demonic cult... I can’t wait And I mean it I can’t wait to see yall burn in hell." It's far from the first time the iconic boxer has made extremely controversial comments on social media. He recently came under fire for going after Eminem in another unhinged rant during which he labeled the rapper a "satanist." Be on the lookout for further updates on Ryan Garcia on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ryan Garcia Drops Devin Haney Diss Track After Beating Him… For Some Reason

...