- MusicBoosie Badazz Argues He's Not HomophobicBoosie Badazz discussed his controversial stance on the LGBTQ+ community with Cam Newton.By Cole Blake
- TVDave Chappelle's "The Dreamer" Has Lil Nas X Comparing Him To "Children Of Divorce"Not for the first time in recent years, Chappelle's comedy is causing major blowback from the LGBTQ+ community.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"The Color Purple" LGBTQ+ Themes Continue To Upset Boosie BadazzBoosie Badazz has long had his issues with the queer community.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeIs Chrisean Rock Bisexual? Reality Star Rejects Thirsty Woman On IG LiveThe "Baddies" cast member is confused why some assume she's interested in hooking up with the same sex, but the internet suggests her behaviour is to blame.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKarlissa Saffold's Ex-Lesbian Lover/Best Friend Attempts To Sleep With Her Man, Visits Chrisean Jr. AloneBefore she became Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold explored her desires for intimacy with other women, but ultimately decided it wasn't for her.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz Explains Why He Passed On $250k Payday To Perform At LGBTQ EventBoosie confirmed the rumor and clarified the motivation for his actions.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate Takes Credit For Snoop Dogg Quitting Weed After Calling Drug "Gay""I'm just getting started," the podcaster promised his Twitter followers.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Nas X Helped His Brother Accept His Own Bisexuality, “Long Live Montero” Doc RevealsLil Nas X has a documentary about his "Long Live Montero" tour on the way.By Cole Blake
- SportsJacksonville Jaguars Coach Kevin Maxen Makes History As He Comes Out As GayCongratulations to Kevin.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureMichael Imperioli Forbids "Bigots" From Watching "The Sopranos" & "White Lotus"Michael Imperioli responded to the Supreme Court's recent decision by telling bigots to stop watching his shows.By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz Says He Trusts Gay People More Than "Regular" People With His MoneyBoosie explained why he trusts gay people with his money during an appearance on " My Expert Opinion."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJanelle Monae On Supporting LGBTQ Community: "I Will Never Sit Back & Be Silent"Janelle Monae recently discussed supporting the LGBTQ community.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsMoneybagg Yo Tweets & Deletes Thirsty Response To Ari Fletcher & Yung Miami's FlirtingIf Bagg's new mixtape goes No. 1, his lover said she plans to start an OnlyFans account.By Hayley Hynes
- Relationships070 Shake & Lily-Rose Depp Confirm They're Dating With A Passionate Kiss On IGThe artist and actress have been quietly dating for the past four months.By Hayley Hynes