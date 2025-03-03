Casey Anthony Joins TikTok To Reveal She's Becoming A "Legal Advocate" For LGBTQ & Women's Rights

BY Cole Blake 708 Views
Defense Rests In Casey Anthony Murder Trial
ORLANDO, FL - JUNE 30: Casey Anthony listens to the testimony of Krystal Holloway, who claims to have had an affair with Anthony's father, during her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony's defense attorneys argued that she didn't kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)
Casey Anthony was famously acquitted of murder charges in the death of her daughter, Caylee.

Casey Anthony has announced that she's using her expertise in the legal field to support the "LGBTQ community" and "women's rights" as a advocate. She detailed the move in a video she uploaded to TikTok on Sunday. Anthony is best-known for being accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, but beating the case in 2011 in what amounted to one of the biggest trials of the century.

"This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting," Anthony said in the video. "I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter. For those of you who don't know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. … The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself."

What Is Casey Anthony Doing Now?
@caseyanthony_substack Raw, uncut, unfiltered. Join me on Substack, https://substack.com/@therealcaseyanthony It's time we stand in the light together. #fyp ♬ original sound - caseyanthony_substack

Casey Anthony continued: "As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women's rights, I feel that it's important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008. I am proverbially standing in the light, embracing this piece, still going to keep my privacy intact… and I will explain in great detail why it's so important for people to protect their privacy. … With the current climate in our country especially, it's that much more important."

While she ended up turning off the comments on her post, that hasn't stopped social media users from criticiszing her. When The Neighborhood Talk reposted the clip, one user in the comments wrote: "Advocate on what really happened to your daughter ma’am." Another added: "Her and George Zimmerman just out here living their best lives! And it's sickening!!"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
