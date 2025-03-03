Casey Anthony Joins TikTok To Reveal She's Becoming A "Legal Advocate" For LGBTQ & Women's Rights

Casey Anthony has announced that she's using her expertise in the legal field to support the "LGBTQ community" and "women's rights" as a advocate. She detailed the move in a video she uploaded to TikTok on Sunday. Anthony is best-known for being accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, but beating the case in 2011 in what amounted to one of the biggest trials of the century.

"This is my first of probably many recordings on a series I am starting," Anthony said in the video. "I am a legal advocate. I am a researcher. I have been in the legal field since 2011, and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter. For those of you who don't know, my name is Casey Anthony. My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done. … The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself."

What Is Casey Anthony Doing Now?

Casey Anthony continued: "As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women's rights, I feel that it's important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008. I am proverbially standing in the light, embracing this piece, still going to keep my privacy intact… and I will explain in great detail why it's so important for people to protect their privacy. … With the current climate in our country especially, it's that much more important."