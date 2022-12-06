Last week, Casey Anthony’s controversial new documentary premiered on Peacock and has been causing a stir on social media.

Cardi B chimed in on the suspected child murderer soon after in a tweet posted yesterday (Dec. 5), and the rapper didn’t hold back.

I don’t give a deum how they flip it ,switch it,turn it ,toss it Casey Anthony is a disgrace of a mother and she shouldn’t have a uterus.I don’t feel bad for her or for the daddy YALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED to that baby !!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 5, 2022

In the past, other celebrities have also been vocal about their disdain for the handling of the case. With this new Peacock project, though, they’ve been given more information to dissect and criticize.

Authorities arrested Anthony in 2008 and then charged her with first-degree murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony.

The mother was also facing a child abuse and manslaughter charge before her not-guilty verdict in 2011.

Investigators found Caylee’s remains in a trash bag discovered in a wooded area. Per CNN, duct tape was on her skull, leading prosecutors to later accuse her mother of suffocating her.

In Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, the 36-year-old alleged that her father, George Anthony, staged the young girl’s death. She also accused Caylee’s grandfather of sexual abuse along with her brother Lee Anthony, though they have denied the accusations.

Explaining why she didn’t contact authorities for over 30 days, Anthony reportedly stated, “During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive.”

“My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.” she added.

Do you agree with Cardi B? Let us know your thoughts on Casey Anthony's account in the comments below.

