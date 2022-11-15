Earlier this month, the trailer for 36-year-old Casey Anthony’s Peacock documentary made its debut. In it we see the pop culture figure telling her side of the story. The three-part project has yet to make its premiere just yet, but PEOPLE did obtain an exclusive early preview, and they’ve dished about some of the most harrowing details.

Casey’s face became known to the public on an international level in 2008. At the time, her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, had vanished. Six months later, someone made a discovery of the young girl’s body in the woods, not far from the family home.

Casey Anthony leaves from the Booking and Release Center at the Orange County Jail after she was acquitted of murdering her daughter Caylee Anthony on July 17, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. It was unknown where Casey Anthony was going after the release. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

Murder was Anthony’s initial charge. However, during her trial in 2011, attorneys argued that their client’s daughter had drowned in the family pool. Ultimately, Casey was acquitted of murder charges. She still spent time in prison though, doing time for four counts of providing false information to law enforcement.

In Peacock’s Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, the accused killer delivers several bombshells to viewers. Among them are claims of sexual abuse from her father, George Anthony and brother, Lee Anthony. It’s worth noting that both men have been denying these claims for years, and there have never been official charges).

According to the Ohio-born true crime icon, her dad was the one who staged his granddaughter’s death. She believes he did this in an attempt to cover up some sort of alleged sexual abuse.

“I wasn’t feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down,” Casey recalled of the summer of 2008, the last time she saw her daughter alive. “So I had her lay in bed with me. I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was.”

The interviewee pointed out that this was unusual, as her little girl wasn’t the type to leave the room without telling her first. “I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I’m looking to see where she could be,” she recalled.

Upon stepping outside, Casey says she saw George holding Caylee. “He was standing there with her,” she emotionally confessed. “She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 911 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold.”

“He takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and says ‘It’s going to be ok.’ I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away.”

George Anthony listens to the testimony of Krystal Holloway, who claims she was a mistress of George Anthony when Caylee Anthony was missing, during the murder trial of his daughter Casey Anthony at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony’s defense attorneys argued that she didn’t kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

Afterward, Casey went to stay with her then-boyfriend, Tony Lazzaro. She didn’t tell anyone what has transpired, and apparently, she was under the impression that her daughter was still alive.

“During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive,” she tells the cameras. “My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could.”

In another shocking revelation, Casey shared that it wasn’t uncommon for George to smother her with a pillow to knock her out. “That happened several times. I’m sure there were times where I was incapacitated as a child where my body was limp and lifeless.”

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth lies is finally due out on November 29th. Will you be streaming? Let us know below, and check back later for more pop culture updates.

