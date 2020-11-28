PEacock
- Pop CultureRun-DMC Documentary "Kings From Queens" Gets First TrailerThe series is set to release on Peacock.By Ben Mock
- SportsChiefs Player Gives Away Peacock Subscriptions After Fan Blackout ComplaintsCharles Omenihu is giving back to players who complained about the streaming exclusive wildcard game.By Ben Mock
- Movies7 Holiday Movies To Watch On Peacock In November 2023Peacock subscribers aren’t left out of all the holiday fun.By Demi Phillips
- MusicWill Smith Shares His Mixed Feelings On His Family Finding FameSmith said that success didn't bring his family happiness.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVTwisted Metal: Peacock, Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Characters and MoreDiscover the exciting new series "Twisted Metal," premiering on Peacock July 27, 2023. Get the latest on the trailer, cast, and moreBy Jake Skudder
- TVDoes 'Bel-Air' Continue To Live Up To The Hype?The article explores the reception of the reboot of the 90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" titled "Bel-Air," which promises to tackle deeper themes and character development while still paying homage to the original, with mixed reviews from fans and critics.By Jessica Lyons
- TVCasey Anthony Says Caylee Anthony's Death Was Her Father's Fault In New DocCasey was previously acquitted of the murder, manslaughter, and abuse of her young daughter, Caylee.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Trolls 6ix9ine With "Memorial Snitch Award" In Peacock SeriesSnoop Dogg called out 6ix9ine for snitching on his "So Dumb It’s Criminal" Peacock series.By Cole Blake
- TVFreddie Gibbs To Appear In New Peacock Show "Bust Down"Freddie Gibbs' acting career is taking off.By Thomas Galindo
- TVPeacock's "Bel-Air" Trailer Introduces Us To Our New Will & Uncle Phil: Watch"V-Wars" actor Adrian Holmes will star as Uncle Phil in the reimagining of "The Fresh Prince."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureGabby Petito True Crime Documentary Will Premiere On Peacock This WeekendThe documentary has been titled “The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media.”By Hayley Hynes
- TVFirst Teaser For Peacock's Reboot Of "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Is HereWill Smith revisits the iconic theme song for the minute-long teaser for Peacock's "Bel-Air." By Aron A.
- TVLarsa Pippen Has Signed On To Appear On "Real Housewives Of Miami"She first starred in the series when it ran from 2011 to 2013 & it's reported that she's making a comeback.By Erika Marie
- TVAlfonso Ribeiro Says "Bel Air" Is Not A "Fresh Prince" Reboot: "A Totally Different Show"The "Bel Air" series is based off "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song, says Alfonso Ribeiro.By hnhh
- TV"The Office" Is Leaving Netflix In 2021: Here's Where To Find It"The Office" says goodbye to Netflix. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CulturePeacock Apologizes For "Saved By The Bell" Joke About Selena Gomez's Kidney TransplantPeacock has issued an apology after a new "Saved by the Bell" featured a joke about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant.By Cole Blake