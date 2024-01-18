Run-D.M.C. Documentary "Kings From Queens" Gets First Trailer

The first trailer for Kings From Queens, a documentary about Run-D.M.C., has been Threleased online. The trailer for the Peacock series features a wealth of hip-hop royalty discussing the impact of the pioneering rap group. “They’re the reason that hip-hop is as big as it is right now,” Ice Cube asserts. “They changed the sound of music, the audience for rap music,” Mike D of the Beastie Boys adds.

The series is not just another documentary about an influence group, however. The series is being executive produced by Rev Run and DMC themselves. “This documentary series will reach, teach and educate people on the Run-D.M.C. dynamic. I know people will see themselves in our journey and I am hopefully that the next 50 years of hip-hop will be a movement of positive improvement and creativity, in the same way we changed music and the world," DMC said in a statement. The series will drop later this year.

Steph Curry Producing Mac Dre Documentary

However, Kings from Queens is far from the only hip-hop documentary in the works. Last year, Steph Curry's production company, Unanimous Media, has begun work on a documentary about Bay Area music icon Mac Dre. “Mac Dre is a cultural icon who made a tremendous impact on the Bay Area and beyond through his music and pioneering creativity. We’re honored to work with Mac Dre’s incredible mother, Wanda, to tell her son’s life story with respect and dignity for fans, the Bay Area community, and music lovers alike," Curry and Unanimous co-founder told Billboard.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Wanda also spoke with Billboard. “I look forward to sharing how from Andre’s dreams of rapping emerged a blueprint that not only inspired a generation but also became a guide to conquering obstacles and fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams," she told the outlet. Mac Dre was a pioneer of the Hyphy movement of the early 2000s. However, he was shot and killed in a drive-by attack on Route 71 in 2004.

