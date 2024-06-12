50 Cent’s Explosive True Crime Documentary “TikTok Star Murders” Is Coming Soon

The doc will cover the tragic story of Ana Marie Abulaban, a 28-year-old content creator who was murdered by her husband.

On top of impressing fans with his "Final Lap" tour, 50 Cent has been hard at work on another project, this time focusing his efforts on the small screen. Recently, he announced an upcoming true crime documentary, TikTok Star Murders. The doc will cover the tragic story of Ana Marie Abulaban, a 28-year-old content creator who was murdered by her husband Ali Abulaban. She and her alleged lover, Rayburn Barron, were shot and killed in October of 2021. Last month, Ali was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting.

TikTok Star Murders will reportedly feature never-before-seen cellphone footage, audio, and more. It will also include interviews with close family members and friends of the former couple. The doc will become available for streaming exclusively on Peacock on June 25.

50 Cent Announces TikTok Star Murders: Watch Trailer

Fif is an executive producer of the upcoming documentary, along with George Plamondon, Zak Weisfeld, Libby Richman, and Elizabeth Fisher. 50 Cent took to Instagram yesterday to tease his latest project, urging fans to tune in when it drops later this month. "There is a point where facts are stranger than fiction," he wrote. "TikTok Star Murders is next level you have to check me out." He even hinted that a scripted version could be coming soon, and expressed interest in comedian and actor Andrew Schulz playing the lead. Schulz doesn't seem opposed to the idea, so long as it's created at Fif's new G-Unit Film & TV Studio in Shreveport, LA.

What do you think of 50 Cent announcing his upcoming true crime documentary, TikTok Star Murders? Are you looking forward to watching it on Peacock when it finally hits the streaming service on June 25? What about him teasing a potential scripted version of the film starring comedian Andrew Schulz? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.