NPC TikToker Goes Viral For Posing As 50 Cent

A TikTok user is going viral on the platform for posing as 50 Cent for the NPC trend. In a video of one of the user’s posts, he can be seen remarking “G-Unit” while listening to 50’s classic Get Rich or Die Tryin’ song, “Many Men.”

When 2Cool2Blog shared one of the TikTok’s on Instagram, fans were not thrilled with the content. “Yeah, humans are bored & desperate at this point,” one user wrote. Another expressed their overall confusion: “What is this NPC stuff? Teach me like a kindergartner [prayer hands] please I’m trying to understand.” One commenter thought it was a promotion for Power. “Thought was ghost from power, thought was a hint or prelude to him coming back to power,” they admitted.

50 Cent On The “Final Lap” Tour

TORONTO, ONTARIO – JULY 31: 50 Cent performs during his “Final Lap” tour at Budweiser Stage on July 31, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

The 50 Cent NPC TikToker is just the latest to jump on the trend. PinkyDoll went viral, last month, for her strange live streams on TikTok, but later revealed she is making tons of money from the posts. At one point, she claimed to make over $7,000 daily with her odd looping dialogue.

NPC TikToker Portrays 50 Cent

As the NPC TikToker goes viral, the real 50 Cent is currently performing on his Final Lap tour. He’s set to perform at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center on Thursday and Friday night. When 50 initially announced the run of concerts, he admitted to his fans that it could be his final tour as he shifts his focus to film and television. “I won’t be running around like this no more,” he explained on Instagram Live in May. “I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on. So I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring… I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”

