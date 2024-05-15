50 Cent's "Final Lap" Tour Surpasses $100M In Ticket Sales, Joining Drake & Kendrick Lamar

50 Cent's "The Final Lap" tour has been impressive, to say the least, and the hitmaker now has yet another major milestone to celebrate. According to @touringdata on X, it's become the fourth-ever rap tour to surpass $100M in ticket sales. The feat was previously accomplished by Drake on his "Aubrey & The Three Migos" and "It's All A Blur" tours, as well as Kendrick Lamar on "The Big Steppers" tour.

Reportedly, Fif's sold over 1.1M tickets so far, which cost an average of roughly $89 each. 50 Cent has yet to share his reaction to the exciting news online. He has, however, been doing his fair share of promotion in recent months.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Stevie J For Siding With King Combs In Shirtless "Pick A Side" Video

50 Cent Becomes Fourth-Ever Rap Act To Surpass $100M In Ticket Sales

Fif first kicked off "The Final Lap" tour in July of last year, performing in countless cities around the world. He's since received praise from fans and peers alike for his high-octane shows, special guests, and more. Tony Yayo even joined the tour as a supporting act, opening up about the experience in an interview with VladTV in February. He revealed that 50 Cent funded the entire production himself, paying everyone on his team generously, including Yayo.

“His merch is in the millions. He’s an icon,” he described. “You can ask anyone — the people that ran the tour from Live Nation — they’ll tell you, ‘Your favorite rapper can’t do what 50 just did.'” According to Yayo, it was no easy task, as it took a lot to make the shows happen. “Everybody’s coming there, of course, to work for 50, ’cause 50 cuts the budget. But when you think of everything that’s behind it, from production, road management, catering, dancers, f*ckin’ stewardess on the jet, pilots — everybody’s like one big team,” he explained. “And 50 pays for everything.” What do you think of 50 Cent's impressive tour stats? What about him joining Drake and Kendrick Lamar by surpassing $100M in ticket sales? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Stevie J Raps Along To King Combs' 50 Cent Diss Track, Fans Label Him Corny

[Via][Via]