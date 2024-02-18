Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Funded Entire "Final Lap" Tour Himself

According to Tony Yayo, everyone involved was paid well, including him.

BYCaroline Fisher
Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2007 - Baby Phat - Behind the Scenes

Since kicking off his Final Lap tour in July of last year, 50 Cent has gone on to perform in over 70 cities across over 20 countries. Fans and peers alike have praised the hitmaker for riveting performances, undeniable work ethic, special guests, and more. Recently, Tony Yayo opened up about how impressed he was by the tour, also revealing that the entire operation was funded by Fif alone.

During a recent interview with VladTV, the rapper described being blown away by what it took to make the tour happen. “Everybody’s coming there, of course, to work for 50, ’cause 50 cuts the budget. But when you think of everything that’s behind it, from production, road management, catering, dancers, f*ckin’ stewardess on the jet, pilots — everybody’s like one big team,” he said. “And 50 pays for everything.”

Read More: 50 Cent Reposts Video Of Terrence Howard Discussing His Movie Earnings

Tony Yayo Reflects On The Final Lap Tour

According to him, everyone's also paid pretty well, including himself. Elsewhere in the interview, he shared details of how much Fif's managed to rake in with the tour. He says that on merch alone, he's made a killing. “His merch is in the millions. He’s an icon,” he explained. “You can ask anyone — the people that ran the tour from Live Nation — they’ll tell you, ‘Your favorite rapper can’t do what 50 just did.'”

He was later asked why he didn't use the opportunity to sell some merch of his own. Tony Yayo says he simply didn't feel a need to, as he was already making more than enough. “I don’t ask for too much. I’m making six figures, so why would I bother you for more? It’s cool. I’m not worried about that. Trust me, I’m making a great check […] The money is great, the money is excellent,” he said. What do you think of Tony Yayo revealing that 50 Cent paid for everything on his Final Lap tour? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tony Yayo Praises Eminem & Takes Issue With Dr. Umar's Criticism

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.