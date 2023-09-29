50 Cent Blows Jadakiss Away With “Final Lap” Tour

50 Cent recently kicked off the international leg of his Final Lap Tour. He'll make stops in Amsterdam, Germany, and Denmark over the weekend. He made his way around the U.S. and Canada beginning in July, wrapping the North American leg of the tour up in Toronto earlier this month. The tour has seen the hitmaker perform a variety of his classics, joined by special guests Busta Rhymes, Jeremih, and more.

There's been quite a bit of buzz around the tour since it kicked off, for fan antics, Fif's antics, and more. The Final Lap Tour is scheduled to close in December, with dates in Australia and New Zealand. So far, the tour's been met with mostly high praise from fans. Jadakiss stopped by to check it out recently, and it seems like he agrees. In a new clip, the 48-year-old has only great things to say about Fif's performance, calling it "incredible."

Jadakiss Thinks 50 Cent's The Final Lap Tour Is "Incredible"

“For the music that we do," Jadakiss began. "To see n***as up in that kind of caliber, from our cloth of music to have that kind of production and see my n***as up there, that sh*t is incredible.” He added, “I encourage n***as to see this." According to Jadakiss, 50 Cent's Final Lap even rivals some of the hottest tours of the summer. He compared it to Drake's It's All A Blur, Taylor Swift's Eras, and even Beyonce's Renaissance.

"Beyoncé, you better catch that Final Lap Tour," he continued. "Drake and 21, the Final Lap. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, catch it. Who else I say? For hardcore Hip Hop lovers and you could only cop one [ticket]?” What do you think of Jadakiss' recent comments about 50 Cent's Final Lap tour? Do you plan on checking out the tour? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 50 Cent and Jadakiss.

