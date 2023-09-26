Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie, On Seeing Him & 50 Cent Perform: “I Was So Freaking Happy”

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, says that she was in attendance at 50 Cent's Final Lap Tour performance in Detroit when her father made a surprise appearance on stage. During the latest episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast, Hailie discussed how she felt during the show.

“We went to the 50 Cent concert, and I was so freaking happy,” Hailie said on the podcast. “I have not seen him perform since, like, I seriously think it was like the sixth grade. It’s been so long." She added: “First of all, I was just happy because there’s so many bangers that I feel that everybody just forgets about. There’s like the club songs but then there’s so many that you’re like ‘Holy shit.’ Bop after bop after bop.”

Read More: Eminem Joins 50 Cent For Final Lap Tour Concert In Detroit

Hailie & Eminem Attend Hall Of Fame Induction

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Eminem and Hailie Jade Mathers attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

From there, she praised the show's "level of production" before adding, “And also dad came out and I don’t know why… that’s just how I have to say it, ‘dad came out.'" When Eminem arrived on stage, he joined 50 in performing their Get Rich or Die Tryin’ collaboration, “Patiently Waiting,” as well as their Relapse hit, “Crack a Bottle." “Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends that I’ve ever known, 50 Cent!” Eminem told the crowd. “And also, make some noise for Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, y’all … Detroit, I love y’all, man.”

Hailie Jade Scott On Attending 50 Cent's "Final Lap Tour"

After the show, 50 Cent returned the praise to Eminem. "That’s my guy he put me on!" 50 wrote on Instagram while sharing Eminem's comments. "You know the vibes we don’t switch up over here." Be on the lookout for further updates from the Final Lap Tour on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Responds To Eminem Calling Him His “Best Friend”

[Via]