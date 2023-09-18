Eminem Joins 50 Cent For Final Lap Tour Concert In Detroit

Eminem performed as a surprise guest during 50 Cent's Detroit stop on the Final Lap Tour, over the weekend. In doing so, he labeled 50 one of his "best friends" while also calling attention to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

After performing their Get Rich or Die Tryin’ collaboration, “Patiently Waiting,” the two jumped ahead to their Relapse hit, “Crack a Bottle,” from 2009. “Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends that I’ve ever known, 50 Cent!” Eminem said afterward. “And also, make some noise for Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, y’all … Detroit, I love y’all, man.”

Eminem Attends 50 Cent's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Marshall Bruce Mathers III aka Eminem (R) and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attend the ceremony honoring Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/WireImage)

Following the show, 50 shared video of the moment on Instagram. He returned the praise to Eminem in the caption. “Bro when I do anything with EM people just go cr*zy they know he really my boy,” he wrote. “I love him till death!” Check out 50's clip of Eminem performing on the Final Lap Tour below.

Eminem Shows Up To The "Final Lap Tour"

50 Cent and Eminem have worked together countless times over the years, including during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2022. As he prepares to focus more on TV and film following the Final Lap Tour, 50 Cent recently confirmed that he has an 8 Mile series about Eminem in the works. “This shit is expected to be just as big as the feature film, just huge. It’ll be huge,” he told Men’s Health, earlier this year. “The interest in it is because the time period that 8 Mile was capturing further back, so as we move it into modern times you’ll see things about how we function now, how technology changed the way people enter the music business.”

