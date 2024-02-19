50 Cent Wishes Dr. Dre A Happy Birthday & Teases "New Heat"

50 Cent celebrated Dr. Dre's 59th birthday on Instagram, on Sunday, and teased having "new heat" on the way with the legendary producer. "Happy Birthday to my boy Dre, we got some New Heat coming. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned an old photo of the two of them.

While many fans expressed excitement at the idea of new music, plenty of users were pessimistic about the timeline for a release. "Hopefully it doesn’t take a decade to release something," one follower commented. "He was working on Detox when that photo was taken. Still working on it," another joked.

50 Cent, Eminem & Dr. Dre At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L-R) Dr. Dre, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Eminem attend the ceremony honoring Curtis with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

It's not the first time 50 has confirmed he's been in the studio with Dr. Dre. Back in 2023, he made a similar proclamation about new music from the two during an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “As soon as I said that, I got a text from [Eminem] that he had already spoke to Dre, and that Dre is in there and he got some cr*zy stuff for me to go hear,” he said at the time. “This is my process: I’ll go make something, what I can find, the best music that I can put my hands on. And when I feel real good about it, I bring it to put pressure on Dre to offer me something. ‘Cause he’ll have something… He’s always had something.” Check out 50's latest post about new music below.

50 Cent Teases Working With Dr. Dre

The comments from 50 Cent come after he wrapped up his Final Lap Tour, back in December. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

