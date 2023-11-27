50 Cent Reveals The First Thing He Bought After Signing With Eminem And Dr. Dre

In a recent chat on Apple Music’s The Rebecca Judd Show, recorded backstage during his Nov. 21 show at London’s O2, 50 Cent opened up. He shared details about some pivotal moments tied to the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. One of the burning questions addressed the first purchase he made after hitting it big. Specifically, the interviewer wanted to know what he did with his check after signing to Eminem’s Shady Records in 2002. 50 Cent revealed, “I bought my grandmother a C220 Benz. I’ll never forget because when I got the car, I got it right away, the first thing I bought when the deal was done.” This gesture speaks volumes about the rapper's connection to family and his desire to share his success with those he holds dear.

The story he tells turn when 50 Cent recalls returning from his tour to find his grandfather on the porch. He shared that his grandpa was visibly moved by the sight of his grandmother's new car. In a touching moment, 50 shares, “He was having a moment. So he was like, ‘I just went to work. I went to work, hurt my back, came back, and she done brainwashed my kids.’” His grandfather, it seems, was grappling with the changes that success had brought to the family.

50 Cent's Big Purchase

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 15: 50 Cent attends the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The sweet memory gives fans a glimpse into the complex emotions that success can stir within a family. Despite the glamour and extravagance often associated with the hip-hop lifestyle, 50 Cent's first purchase was a testament to the values instilled in him. This emphasized the importance of family and acknowledging the sacrifices made by his grandparents.

In this candid conversation, 50 Cent showcases a side rarely seen by the public. He got a chance to reveal the profound impact of success on familial relationships. An opportunity of a lifetime that quite literally changed his life. And the people close to him. As fans continue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin', this personal anecdote adds a layer of depth to the narrative of 50 Cent's journey from rags to riches. What do you think of this sweet story? Let us know on HNHH!

