Dr. Dre made a surprise appearance at 50 Cent’s 48th birthday party in London, over the weekend. Tony Yayo, Jimmy Iovine, and Paul Rosenberg were all also in attendance at a Somali restaurant called The Village. 50 shared a video from the evening on his Instagram page, Monday.

In the clip, the group poses for a photo together before 50 jokes, “Everybody, please, could you stop taking my picture?” In the caption, he added: “Yeah man the guys came to see me for my birthday at this cool spot in London called the village.”

50 Cent and Dr. Dre during The Shady National Convention – Eminem Launches New Sirius Radio Channel “Shade 45” at Roseland Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic)

50 was in London to perform at the city’s Wireless Festival on Sunday night. The performance comes ahead of his upcoming Final Lap Tour, which will kick off in Utah on July 21. In addition to the highly-anticipated concerts, 50 also confirmed that he’s been in the studio with Dr. Dre, earlier this year, to work on a new album.

“As soon as I said that, I got a text from [Eminem] that he had already spoke to Dre, and that Dre is in there and he got some cr*zy stuff for me to go hear,” he said in an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood in January. “This is my process: I’ll go make something, what I can find, the best music that I can put my hands on. And when I feel real good about it, I bring it to put pressure on Dre to offer me something. ‘Cause he’ll have something… He’s always had something.”

Dr. Dre Surprises 50 Cent

50’s aforementioned Final Lap Tour will commemorate the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Dre produced several songs on the iconic project including “In Da Club,” “If I Can’t” and “Back Down.”

