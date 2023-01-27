50 Cent could come through with a new project in the near future or at least a new single. The rapper took to Instagram to hint at his return to the studio shortly after earning six additional platinum certifications to his collection.

This week, the RIAA certified six of 50 Cent’s singles as platinum: “I Get Money,” “Outta Control” ft Mobb Deep, The Game’s “Hate It Or Love It,” “Window Shopper,” “Best Friend,” and “Patiently Waiting” ft. Eminem.

Following the news, 50 Cent hit Instagram where he celebrated the platinum certifications. “i got a couple joints, im a see what i sound like now,” he captioned the post.

At the top of the year, 50 Cent announced that he’d be coming through with new music during 2023. Though he didn’t share a timeline, it seems like we could expect at least a new single sometime this year. Additionally, he confirmed that he had even more TV shows on the way.

“Im gonna remind people i’m nice this year,” he wrote. “New Music New Tv New movie let’s go!”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JUNE 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) 50 Cent performs on day 1 of Parklife Festival at Heaton Park on June 11, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Though these singles are bonafide classics already, the fact that they were finally certified led to a surplus of reactions. Lil Meech, Larenz Tate, Kash Doll, and more extended their congratulated Fif on his feat. However, Joey Bada$$ felt surprised that “Hate It Or Love” only sold a million copies recently.

“How is hate it or love it now going platinum????” he wrote in the comments. “THIS STREAMING SHIT DONE FUCKED THE GAME UP.”

The Game celebrated the 18-year anniversary of The Documentary, which includes “Hate It Or Love It.” Despite their differences, the Compton rapper extended a warm thank you to Fif for giving him the opportunity.

“8 years ago today…. A hip hop classic was born. All I wanted to do was tell my story & make sure my son would never live the life I did. Snoop Dogg passed me the torch, Busta Rhymes kept me focused… Dr. Dre laid the foundation & 50 Cent helped put the puzzle together,” The Game wrote.

Are you looking forward to new music from Fif? Let us know in the comments.