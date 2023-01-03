50 Cent says that he’s planning on releasing new music later this year. If he puts out a full-length studio album, it will be his first since dropping Animal Ambition back in 2014. 50 teased new music in two separate posts on social media.

Firstly, celebrating the success of his longtime collaborator, Eminem, 50 remarked that it’s his turn to remind people of his talents.

“That’s my Boy,” he captioned a headline about Eminem’s success on YouTube, before adding, “Im gonna remind people i’m nice this year. New Music New Tv New movie let’s go! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 20: Recording artist Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson of the music group G-Unit performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

In another post sharing more of the most successful artists on YouTube in 2022, 50 hinted at dropping something new. Even without new music, he still cracked the bottom of the list.

“I didn’t put nothing out in a while,” 50 said. “I would be mad if i was new and i wasn’t on the list. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Since the release of Animal Ambition, 50 has primarily been focusing on other industries with his career. Most recently, he released a podcast, Surviving El Chapo, recounting the takedown of the infamous drug lord.

Speaking about the podcast, 50 explained why he hasn’t been focused on music as of late.

“I mean, I really enjoy the music,” he told PEOPLE. “But the audience is changing. My core audience was in college in 2003. They’re grown now and they may have the drink that you would have in the nightclub in the privacy of their home now. They are my television viewership now. That’s who’s watching.”



