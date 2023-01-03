50 Cent is an icon living. The Queens legend hasn’t released a full album since 2014’s Animal Ambition, but fans are still checking for his classic hits.

50 took to social media on Sunday (January 1) to celebrate making the list of rappers with the most YouTube views in 2022. “I didn’t put nothing out in a while,” he wrote. “I would be mad if I was new and I wasn’t on the list.” 50 Cent made it to number 10 on the list with 1.8 billion views, just above Lil Durk with 1.6 billion views.



MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 02: Travis Scott and 50 Cent perform at Wayne & Cynthia Boich’s Art Basel Party on December 02, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Eminem came in at no. 1 on the list with a whopping 5.1 billion YouTube views in 2022. 50 gave Em his flowers in a separate Instagram post. “That’s my boy,” he wrote. In the same post, the Power creator revealed his plans to drop new music in 2023. “I’m gonna remind people I’m nice this year. New music. [and] TV. Let’s go!”

50’s post comes on the heels of his legal battle with Medical Spa owner Angela Kogan heating up. The 47-year old star is suing Kogan for allegedly suggesting that he had penis implants. Kogan stated in recent documents that 50 should be suing The Shade Room instead of her. The Spa owner’s lawyers submitted documents stated that the website posted the photo of Kogan and 50 together alongside an article about penis enlargement surgery.

“The Shade Room is the author of the Article,” Kogan’s lawyers stated. “[They] pulled the Photo from Kogan’s social media without Kogan’s permission or consent. The Shade Room is the publisher of the Article, and Plaintiff has improperly applied the actions of The Shade Room to Defendant.” 50 has yet to respond to the claims. The case is set to head to trial in July 2023.