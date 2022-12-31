The legal battle between 50 Cent and Medical Spa owner Angela Kogan is still heating up. The Queens native continues to deny receiving a penis enhancement.

A new update in the case indicates that part of the surgeon’s defence states that 50 should really be suing The Shade Room.

50 Cent performs on day 1 of Parklife Festival at Heaton Park on June 11, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

This all began when the “In Da Club” rapper sued Kogan back in September. The 47-year-old claims that the owner of Medical Spa made false claims about him receiving a penis enlargement procedure.

Furthermore, Kogan claims that the Power producer posed for a photo with her in exchange for services at the spa. However, 50 alleges that this doesn’t include anything to do with penis enlargement. He’s suing her for invasion of privacy, false endorsement, unauthorized misappropriation, false advertising, conversion and unjust enrichment.

In November, he even took to his Instagram account to maintain his side of the story. “yeah my d_ck is a BIG DEAL set for trial in july no enhancement necessary, these fools put them selves out of business,” he writes in the caption.

Evidently, neither Fif or Kogan are backing down. In October, she requested that the case be dismissed. Now, the business owner is saying the 47-year-old shouldn’t even be suing her in the first place.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, however, Kogan’s attorneys submitted the affirmative defenses on Thursday (December 30). They argue that the “In Da Club” rapper should be going after The Shade Room instead. The website allegedly posted the photo of Kogan and Fif together, accompanied by an article about penis enlargement surgery.

“The Shade Room is the author of the Article, and pulled the Photo from Kogan’s social media without Kogan’s permission or consent. The Shade Room is the publisher of the Article, and Plaintiff has improperly applied the actions of The Shade Room to Defendant,” says the surgeon’s lawyers in a statement.

If a settlement isn’t reached, the case is still set to head to trial in July 2023.

