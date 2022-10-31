50 Cent’s recent lawsuit against Angela Kogan has continued to escalate as the New York-born multihyphenate refuses to back down.

In mid-September, the rapper sued Kogan and her business, Perfection Plastic Surgery and MedSpa after she used a picture the two had taken together to promote her products and services. Initially, Fif wasn’t bothered by the upload, but he quickly took notice once The Shade Room included the aforementioned picture in an article they posted about penile enhancement surgery.

The one person you don’t want to go to war with is 50 cent.. lol we’ve seen him tackle his trolls head on and he’s relentless once he’s set his sights on you..



Well now, he’s coming for Angela Kogan from Perfection Plastic Surgery and Medical Spa in Miami.. pic.twitter.com/FIkcekePkb — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) September 17, 2022

Following a barrage of online users calling out 50 Cent for allegedly undergoing penial enhancement treatment, the musician immediately retaliated resulting in the current lawsuit against the plastic surgeon.

Consisting of Unauthorized Publication of Name or Likeness, false endorsement, and false advertising, along with invasion of privacy and conversion, the lawsuit Curtis Jackson is pushing is no joke. Fif has always been known to defend his image so it’s no surprise that something like this prompted the artist to take extreme measures.

Kogan admitted that Jackson never received penile enhancement treatment, but also claims that she never implied that he did. According to the surgeon, Jackson “didn’t just stumble into MedSpa.” She later said that he had been serviced by the business in other ways before agreeing to take a picture in return.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden “Power” Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

She also denied that The Shade Room’s article implied anything about 50 Cent receiving the surgery. Regardless, fans continue to tease the “Candy Shop” hitmaker with nicknames such as “50 inch.”

The rapper has stated that, had he known the picture would be used to promote her business, he never would have agreed to Kogan’s request. He is also requesting the business owner present him with the written consent of him allowing her to use his likeness to promote her MedSpa – this is something the Power producer is claiming he never did.

Kogan has since asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit, which is something Jackson, obviously, does not want.

Do you think 50 Cent received the controversial surgery? Is Kogan lying or is this all just a big misunderstanding? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]