50 Cent is taking his penis enlargement-related lawsuit against Perfection Plastic Surgery (PPS) to mediation, AllHipHop reports. According to court documents, Fif and his legal team are set to meet PPS founder Angela Kogan on February 28th. Moreover, 50 filed a motion requesting mediation, which was evidently approved.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz “BMF” Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Furthermore, the documents read: “Plaintiff Curtis J. Jackson, III p/k/a 50 Cent (‘Jackson’) and Defendants Angela Kogan (‘Kogan’) and Perfection Plastic Surgery, Inc. d/b/a Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa (“MedSpa”)1 will hold the mediation conference in this matter before Mark E. Stein, Esq. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. by video conference. The mediator and Jackson, Kogan and MedSpa have agreed to this date.”

While this case developed since last year, some might not know how the whole “penis enlargement” thing comes into play. 50 sued Kogan last September for using a picture of him to promote (and claim he’d undergone) penis enhancement surgery. Later, the defendants said that 50 should be suing The Shade Room for making similar allegations. Last week, his legal team filed the paperwork to include TSR in the lawsuit.

Moreover, the Queens legend claims that Kogan used a picture of him to promote her business. Moreover, said promotion was under false pretenses that he underwent enlargement procedures. Also, he said the gossip site escalated things by subjecting him to “ridicule.”

“By publishing the article and falsely stating or implying that Jackson had received plastic surgery procedures from Kogan or MedSpa, or the penile enhancement or other procedures described in the article, TSR committed a clear act of defamation,” the “In Da Club” rapper and his legal team stated.

“The article was particularly egregious because TSR believed it was publishing Jackson’s private medical information, which is not newsworthy or a subject of public interest,” they continued. “Kogan and MedSpa now claim that The Shade Room unilaterally took and used the photo of Jackson for the article without Kogan or MedSpa’s permission. Plaintiff separately seeks compensatory damages as well as injunctive relief, a retraction and an apology from TSR.”

If both parties fail to settle the case during the mediation, it will go to trial in July of 2023.

Still, what do you think of 50 Cent taking his penis enlargement lawsuit to mediation? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below? Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the newest updates in this developing story.

