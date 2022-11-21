50 Cent says that his “dick is a big deal.” The comment comes as a Judge has set the date for the trial regarding his alleged penis enhancement. His lawsuit against Perfection Plastic Surgery And Medical Spa owner Angela Kogan will head to trial next summer.

“Yeah, my d_ck is a BIG DEAL,” 50 began a post on Instagram. “Set for trial in July, no enhancement necessary, these fools put themselves out of business. SMH.”

Officially, the trial will kick off on July 3, 2023. Both parties will have until March 23, 2023, to complete mediation.

“The appearance of counsel and each party or representatives of each party with full authority to enter into a full and complete compromise and settlement is mandatory,” stated Judge Robert Scola in court documents obtained by AllHipHop.

Later, Scola added: “If insurance is involved, an adjuster with authority up to the policy limits or the most recent demand, whichever is lower, must attend. All proceedings of the mediation will be confidential and privileged.”

Angela Kogan’s attorney has previously labeled 50’s lawsuit “frivolous.” She says that the rapper did come to her business, but didn’t specify for which services.

“Our clients did not take a single action to cause any damage to Mr. Jackson’s professional or personal reputation,” stated attorney Darren Heitner.

Kogan also argues that The Shade Room implied 50 Cent had a penis enhancement, not her. The site used a photo of Kogan with 50 Cent while posting a piece on penis enhancement.

